Reds visit the Red Sox to begin 2-game series

Cincinnati Reds (16-31, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-26, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Reds +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds to open a two-game series.

Boston has a 12-13 record at home and a 23-26 record overall. The Red Sox have a 4-7 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 7-19 record in road games and a 16-31 record overall. The Reds are 9-21 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 16-for-32 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has eight home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .239 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-22 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .323 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

