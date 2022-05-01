Turner returns from layoff, New England beats Miami 2-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner returned from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since early February and made three saves in the start of his final season with New England, helping the Revolution beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who agreed in February to join Arsenal this summer, had not appeared in a competitive match since Feb. 2, when he played for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota. That match was played on a night with a kickoff temperature of 3 degrees (minus-16 Celsius) with a minus-14 wind chill at Allianz Field, and New England coach Bruce Arena said Turner suffered frostbite.

Turner said that injury was to his left foot, and the lengthy layoff was due to him hurting his right foot during a closed-door scrimmage against Los Angeles FC, a match the Revolution said took place Feb. 9.

Turner had supplanted Manchester City’s Zack Steffen as the top American goalkeeper. With Steffen in goal, the U.S qualified in late March for a return to the World Cup.

Damian Rivera scored in his first Major League Soccer start. The 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post, putting the Revs (3-5-1) up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute — four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card.

Inter Miami finished the match another man down after Jairo Quinteros was sent off in the 76th minute for a second yellow card.

The Revolution outshot Miami 15-7 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Nick Marsman saved four of the six shots he faced for Miami.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.