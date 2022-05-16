Trending:
Robert powers White Sox past Royals in 10 after Cueto’s gem

DAVID SMALE
May 16, 2022 11:52 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after Johnny Cueto’s impressive Chicago debut, and the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series.

Yasmani Grandal also had a two-run shot for the White Sox, who squandered a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

Robert connected off Scott Barlow (2-1) with two outs, scoring the automatic runner as well.

The 36-year-old Cueto pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start this season after getting promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Only one runner reached second base against him.

Cueto, a two-time All-Star, made his first appearance on the Kauffman Stadium mound since throwing a two-hitter for Kansas City against the New York Mets in Game 2 of the 2015 World Series. He was acquired from Cincinnati just before the trade deadline that year and played a key role in the Royals winning the World Series.

Ryan Burr (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth and Liam Hendriks earned his 10th save in 13 tries.

Barlow got five outs without giving up a hit until Robert went deep.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

