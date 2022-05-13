On Air: America in the Morning
Rockies aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Royals

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (10-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -140, Royals +119; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their four-game slide when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Colorado has an 11-5 record at home and a 16-15 record overall. The Rockies are 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 10-19 overall and 6-9 at home. The Royals have a 5-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .297 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 5-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .314 batting average to rank fourth on the Royals, and has two doubles, a triple and a home run. Edward Olivares is 8-for-16 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

