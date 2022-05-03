Rockies play the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (8-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Nationals +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Colorado has a 9-4 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. The Rockies have a 5-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Washington is 3-11 at home and 8-16 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .306.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is fourth on the Rockies with a .354 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 14 RBI. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .351 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has six doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

