Royals host New York Yankees, look to break home skid

New York Yankees (14-6, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -195, Royals +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game home slide.

Kansas City is 7-12 overall and 5-7 at home. The Royals are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 9-3 record at home and a 14-6 record overall. The Yankees rank fourth in the AL with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a double, a triple and a home run for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 7-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks is seventh on the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has a home run, 10 walks and four RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-31 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

