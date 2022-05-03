Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

St. Louis Cardinals (12-9, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-2, 2.19 ERA, .77 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 12-9 overall and 6-5 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 4-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi ranks fourth on the Royals with a .365 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and 10 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .333 batting average, and has six doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (hip), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.