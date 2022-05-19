On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 4:10 pm
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

No. 8-ranked Ruud forced the only service break in the first set of a quarterfinals match that saw only four break-point chances created.

Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka fired 14 aces and won 85% of...

READ MORE

GENEVA (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

No. 8-ranked Ruud forced the only service break in the first set of a quarterfinals match that saw only four break-point chances created.

Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka fired 14 aces and won 85% of points when landing his first serve.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

The other semifinals pairing Friday is Richard Gasquet and Joao Sousa, both now ranked in the 70s and aged in their mid-30s.

Gasquet beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday and Sousa, a past finalist at Geneva, won 7-5, 7-5 against Ilya Ivashka.

The clay-court tournament is one of the last warmups for the French Open that starts Sunday in Paris.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories