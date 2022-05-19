On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 10 2 1 10
Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .153
Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .355
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .336
Profar lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233
Canó 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .204
Alcántara 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Voit dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .174
Kim ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .221
Au.Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 8 0 1 8
Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Realmuto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Camargo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253
Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .348
a-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Stott ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .140
San Diego 000 200 000_2 10 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 8 0

a-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 8. RBIs_Canó (4), Kim (17). SF_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Au.Nola, Profar, Myers); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos 2, Segura). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_Stubbs.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 4-1 7 6 0 0 0 5 108 3.91
García, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.70
Rogers, S, 15-16 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 33 0.52
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 3-2 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 7 100 3.98
Domínguez 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.45
Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.74
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.61
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Hand 1-0. PB_Stubbs (1).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_30,146 (42,792).

