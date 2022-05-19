San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 2 1 10 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .153 Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .355 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .336 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233 Canó 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .204 Alcántara 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Voit dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .174 Kim ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .221 Au.Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 8 0 1 8 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Realmuto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Camargo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .348 a-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Stott ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .140

San Diego 000 200 000_2 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 8 0

a-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 8. RBIs_Canó (4), Kim (17). SF_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Au.Nola, Profar, Myers); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos 2, Segura). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_Stubbs.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 4-1 7 6 0 0 0 5 108 3.91 García, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Rogers, S, 15-16 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 33 0.52

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 3-2 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 7 100 3.98 Domínguez 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.45 Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.74 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.61 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Hand 1-0. PB_Stubbs (1).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_30,146 (42,792).

