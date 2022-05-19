San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
2
10
2
1
10
Grisham cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.153
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|1
|8
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Realmuto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|a-Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000_2
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|0
a-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 8. RBIs_Canó (4), Kim (17). SF_Kim.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Au.Nola, Profar, Myers); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos 2, Segura). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.
GIDP_Stubbs.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 4-1
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|108
|3.91
|García, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Rogers, S, 15-16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|0.52
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 3-2
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|100
|3.98
|Domínguez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.45
|Hand
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.74
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.61
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Hand 1-0. PB_Stubbs (1).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:31. A_30,146 (42,792).
