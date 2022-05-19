San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Diego
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 8. SF_Kim (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,4-1
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|García H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers S,15-16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,3-2
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Domínguez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Domínguez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:31. A_30,146 (42,792).
