San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Diego Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 34 0 8 0 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 0 Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto dh 4 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 0 1 1 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 Alcántara 2b 0 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 0 1 0 Voit dh 3 0 1 0 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 1 Segura ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 4 0 1 0 Stott ss 3 0 1 0

San Diego 000 200 000 — 2 Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0

DP_San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 8. SF_Kim (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Darvish W,4-1 7 6 0 0 0 5 García H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers S,15-16 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

Philadelphia Gibson L,3-2 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 7 Domínguez 1 2 0 0 0 0 Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2

Domínguez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_30,146 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.