Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:06 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 3 2 12
Ortega rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .220
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255
1-Vargas pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .292
Happ lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Rivas 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .286
b-Schwindel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 11 5 5 7
Cronenworth 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .221
Profar lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .175
Machado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .379
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .356
Myers rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Voit dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .136
Kim ss 2 0 0 1 2 1 .197
Nola c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .207
Azocar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Chicago 002 010 001_4 10 0
San Diego 201 002 00x_5 11 1

a-singled for Ortega in the 9th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_Nola (4). LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (4), Nola (2), Machado (8). HR_Rivas (2), off Clevinger. RBIs_Rivas 2 (8), Happ (15), Myers (8), Kim (12), Nola (10), Machado (22), Hosmer (19). SB_Happ 2 (2).

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Schwindel 2, Rivas 3); San Diego 5 (Azocar, Nola 2, Hosmer, Myers). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; San Diego 5 for 12.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Rivas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 3 5 3 3 5 1 64 9.00
Gsellman, L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 31 7.11
Martin 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 10 3.86
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.31
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 6 91 5.00
Wilson, W, 3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.63
Suarez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.60
García, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.86
Rogers, S, 12-13 1 2 1 1 0 1 28 0.71

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Rogers 2 (Contreras,Wisdom). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:08. A_31,047 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
5|17 govDelivery Administrator Training...
5|17 Managing Data Access Policies for Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories