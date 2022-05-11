San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 3 2 12 Ortega rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .220 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 1-Vargas pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .292 Happ lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Rivas 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .286 b-Schwindel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 11 5 5 7 Cronenworth 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .221 Profar lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .175 Machado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .379 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .356 Myers rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220 Voit dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .136 Kim ss 2 0 0 1 2 1 .197 Nola c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .207 Azocar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194

Chicago 002 010 001_4 10 0 San Diego 201 002 00x_5 11 1

a-singled for Ortega in the 9th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_Nola (4). LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (4), Nola (2), Machado (8). HR_Rivas (2), off Clevinger. RBIs_Rivas 2 (8), Happ (15), Myers (8), Kim (12), Nola (10), Machado (22), Hosmer (19). SB_Happ 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Schwindel 2, Rivas 3); San Diego 5 (Azocar, Nola 2, Hosmer, Myers). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; San Diego 5 for 12.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Rivas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 3 5 3 3 5 1 64 9.00 Gsellman, L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 31 7.11 Martin 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 10 3.86 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.31 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 6 91 5.00 Wilson, W, 3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.63 Suarez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.60 García, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.86 Rogers, S, 12-13 1 2 1 1 0 1 28 0.71

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Rogers 2 (Contreras,Wisdom). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:08. A_31,047 (40,209).

