San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|2
|12
|
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Vargas pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Rivas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|b-Schwindel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Gomes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|5
|7
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.379
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.356
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Voit dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.136
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.197
|Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Azocar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Chicago
|002
|010
|001_4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|201
|002
|00x_5
|11
|1
a-singled for Ortega in the 9th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 9th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
E_Nola (4). LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (4), Nola (2), Machado (8). HR_Rivas (2), off Clevinger. RBIs_Rivas 2 (8), Happ (15), Myers (8), Kim (12), Nola (10), Machado (22), Hosmer (19). SB_Happ 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Schwindel 2, Rivas 3); San Diego 5 (Azocar, Nola 2, Hosmer, Myers). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; San Diego 5 for 12.
GIDP_Machado.
DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|64
|9.00
|Gsellman, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|7.11
|Martin
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.31
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.75
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|6
|91
|5.00
|Wilson, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.63
|Suarez, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.60
|García, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.86
|Rogers, S, 12-13
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|0.71
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Rogers 2 (Contreras,Wisdom). WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:08. A_31,047 (40,209).
