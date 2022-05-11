Trending:
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:06 am
< a min read
      
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 10 3 Totals 33 5 11 5
Ortega rf 4 1 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 1 3 0
Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 Profar lf 5 1 2 0
Vargas pr 0 1 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 1
Contreras c 3 0 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1
Happ lf 5 1 2 1 Myers rf 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 2 1 0 0
Rivas 1b 4 1 1 2 Kim ss 2 0 0 1
Schwindel ph 1 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 2 1
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Azocar cf 4 0 0 0
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0
Gomes dh 4 0 0 0
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
Chicago 002 010 001 4
San Diego 201 002 00x 5

E_Nola (4). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (4), Nola (2), Machado (8). HR_Rivas (2). SB_Happ 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Miley 3 5 3 3 5 1
Gsellman L,0-1 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Martin 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Clevinger 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 6
Wilson W,3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Suarez H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
García H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rogers S,12-13 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Rogers 2 (Contreras,Wisdom). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:08. A_31,047 (40,209).

