San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

|Chicago
|San Diego
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Vargas pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Schwindel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|002
|010
|001
|—
|4
|San Diego
|201
|002
|00x
|—
|5
E_Nola (4). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (4), Nola (2), Machado (8). HR_Rivas (2). SB_Happ 2 (2).
|Chicago
|Miley
|3
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|Gsellman L,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Martin
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Clevinger
|4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Wilson W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suarez H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers S,12-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Rogers 2 (Contreras,Wisdom). WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:08. A_31,047 (40,209).
