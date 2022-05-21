San Diego 8, San Francisco 7

San Diego
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
...
READ MORE
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|3
|1
|2
|
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Ystrzemski ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf lf-1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Pederson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|La Stella dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|004
|000
|020
|2
|—
|8
|San Francisco
|012
|010
|002
|1
|—
|7
DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Alfaro (3), Myers (4), Machado (9), González (4), Estrada (10). HR_Cronenworth (3), Ruf 2 (3). SB_Kim (2), Machado (7), Profar (3). SF_Casali (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Crismatt
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.García W,2-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Suarez S,1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Littell
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Álvarez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Ty.Rogers (Cronenworth). WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:23. A_31,359 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.