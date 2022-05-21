San Diego 8, San Francisco 7

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 11 7 Totals 39 7 10 7 Cronenworth 2b 4 3 1 2 Slater cf 3 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 2 3 1 Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 Ruf lf-1b 3 3 2 3 Profar lf 5 1 3 1 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 5 0 2 2 Pederson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Canó dh 5 0 0 0 Flores 1b-3b 5 1 2 2 Kim ss 4 0 1 0 La Stella dh 5 1 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 Estrada 2b 5 0 2 0 Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Casali c 1 0 0 1 Bart c 2 0 0 0 González rf 5 0 1 0

San Diego 004 000 020 2 — 8 San Francisco 012 010 002 1 — 7

DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Alfaro (3), Myers (4), Machado (9), González (4), Estrada (10). HR_Cronenworth (3), Ruf 2 (3). SB_Kim (2), Machado (7), Profar (3). SF_Casali (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Manaea 6 5 4 4 2 5 Crismatt 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Hill H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 L.García W,2-2 1 2 2 2 2 3 Suarez S,1-3 1 1 1 0 0 1

San Francisco Junis 6 7 4 4 0 2 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ty.Rogers 1 2 2 2 0 0 Littell 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doval L,0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_Ty.Rogers (Cronenworth). WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:23. A_31,359 (41,915).

