San Diego 8, San Francisco 7

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 1:59 am
San Diego

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 11 7 Totals 39 7 10 7
Cronenworth 2b 4 3 1 2 Slater cf 3 1 1 0
Machado 3b 5 2 3 1 Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 Ruf lf-1b 3 3 2 3
Profar lf 5 1 3 1 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0
Myers rf 5 0 2 2 Pederson ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Canó dh 5 0 0 0 Flores 1b-3b 5 1 2 2
Kim ss 4 0 1 0 La Stella dh 5 1 0 0
Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 Estrada 2b 5 0 2 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1
Casali c 1 0 0 1
Bart c 2 0 0 0
González rf 5 0 1 0
San Diego 004 000 020 2 8
San Francisco 012 010 002 1 7

DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Alfaro (3), Myers (4), Machado (9), González (4), Estrada (10). HR_Cronenworth (3), Ruf 2 (3). SB_Kim (2), Machado (7), Profar (3). SF_Casali (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea 6 5 4 4 2 5
Crismatt 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Hill H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
L.García W,2-2 1 2 2 2 2 3
Suarez S,1-3 1 1 1 0 0 1
San Francisco
Junis 6 7 4 4 0 2
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ty.Rogers 1 2 2 2 0 0
Littell 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doval L,0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_Ty.Rogers (Cronenworth). WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:23. A_31,359 (41,915).

