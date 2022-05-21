San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (25-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-16, third in the NL West) San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Padres +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco is 22-16 overall and 11-8 in home games. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 25-14 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres have a 17-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with nine extra base hits (two doubles and seven home runs). Curt Casali is 7-for-16 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .324 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-41 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .276 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

