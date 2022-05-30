Trending:
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 7:36 pm
San Francisco Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 6 5 Totals 33 4 5 4
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 1
Ruf ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Ystrzemski cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
Flores 1b 5 1 1 2 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1
González rf 4 0 1 0 Moniak cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Fairchild cf 0 1 0 0 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0
Walton 2b 4 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0
Casali c 4 1 1 2
San Francisco 000 002 001 2 5
Philadelphia 010 100 001 1 4

LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR_Flores (5), Longoria (5), Casali (4), Castellanos (7), Hoskins (8), Schwarber (11). SF_Bohm (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 8 4 3 3 0 10
Leone W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doval S,8-9 1 0 1 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Gibson 6 3 2 2 1 4
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bellatti L,1-1 1 1 2 1 1 2

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_26,650 (42,792).

