San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
6
5
Totals
33
4
5
4
La Stella dh
3
0
0
0
Schwarber lf
4
1
2
1
Ruf ph-dh
2
0
0
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|001
|2
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001
|1
|—
|4
LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR_Flores (5), Longoria (5), Casali (4), Castellanos (7), Hoskins (8), Schwarber (11). SF_Bohm (6).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|8
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Leone W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bellatti L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:13. A_26,650 (42,792).
