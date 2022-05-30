Trending:
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
5
6
5
2
7

La Stella dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.256

a-Ruf ph-dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.219

Yastrzemski cf-rf
3
1
1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 6 5 2 7
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
a-Ruf ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .298
Flores 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .258
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .241
González rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323
Fairchild cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Walton 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Casali c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 5 4 0 12
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .188
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263
1-Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .215
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .269
Moniak cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .344
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
San Francisco 000 002 001 2_5 6 0
Philadelphia 010 100 001 1_4 5 0

a-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR_Flores (5), off Gibson; Longoria (5), off Knebel; Casali (4), off Bellatti; Castellanos (7), off Webb; Hoskins (8), off Webb; Schwarber (11), off Webb. RBIs_Flores 2 (27), Longoria (11), Casali 2 (12), Castellanos (28), Hoskins (24), Schwarber (23), Bohm (18). CS_González (2), Quinn (1). SF_Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Crawford); Philadelphia 0. RISP_San Francisco 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Hoskins.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 8 4 3 3 0 10 100 3.52
Leone, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.18
Doval, S, 8-9 1 0 1 0 0 1 10 3.26
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 6 3 2 2 1 4 95 3.83
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.00
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.29
Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 3.43
Bellatti, L, 1-1 1 1 2 1 1 2 25 2.93

HBP_Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_26,650 (42,792).

Top Stories