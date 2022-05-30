San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
6
5
2
7
La Stella dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.256
a-Ruf ph-dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.219
Yastrzemski cf-rf
3
1
1
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|2
|7
|
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.241
|González rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Fairchild cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|0
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Moniak cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|001
|2_5
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001
|1_4
|5
|0
a-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR_Flores (5), off Gibson; Longoria (5), off Knebel; Casali (4), off Bellatti; Castellanos (7), off Webb; Hoskins (8), off Webb; Schwarber (11), off Webb. RBIs_Flores 2 (27), Longoria (11), Casali 2 (12), Castellanos (28), Hoskins (24), Schwarber (23), Bohm (18). CS_González (2), Quinn (1). SF_Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Crawford); Philadelphia 0. RISP_San Francisco 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Hoskins.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|8
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|100
|3.52
|Leone, W, 3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.18
|Doval, S, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.26
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|95
|3.83
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.00
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.29
|Knebel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.43
|Bellatti, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|25
|2.93
HBP_Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:13. A_26,650 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.