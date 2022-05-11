San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|González lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|320
|02x
|—
|7
E_Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR_Crawford (3). SB_Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). SF_Belt (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,3-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|8
|Estévez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Álvarez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bard (Bart).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:14. A_23,341 (41,915).
