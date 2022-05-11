Trending:
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:13 am
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 35 7 10 7
Joe 1b 3 0 1 0 Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 0 3 1
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 2 1
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 1 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Pederson dh 4 0 1 1
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Dubón pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 0 0
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 5 2 2 0
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 2 1 3
Nuñez c 3 1 1 0 González lf 3 1 0 0
Slater cf 0 0 0 0
Bart c 3 1 1 1
Colorado 000 001 000 1
San Francisco 000 320 02x 7

E_Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR_Crawford (3). SB_Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). SF_Belt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl L,3-1 4 2-3 7 5 5 3 8
Estévez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Stephenson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cobb W,2-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6
Álvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bard (Bart).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:14. A_23,341 (41,915).

