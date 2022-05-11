San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Nuñez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|5
|12
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|1-Dubón pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Estrada 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.223
|González lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|320
|02x_7
|10
|0
1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.
E_Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR_Crawford (3), off Kuhl. RBIs_Blackmon (13), Crawford 3 (13), Bart (6), Belt (11), Wade Jr. (5), Pederson (12). SB_Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). CS_Hampson (1). SF_Belt.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Pederson 2, Longoria, Crawford). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Francisco 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Yastrzemski. LIDP_Blackmon.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 3-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|8
|101
|2.88
|Estévez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.59
|Bard
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|3.18
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.43
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|85
|3.98
|Álvarez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.12
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.29
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.98
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 3-0, Álvarez 2-1. HBP_Bard (Bart).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:14. A_23,341 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.