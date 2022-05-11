Trending:
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:13 am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 10
Joe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .219
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .297
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .367
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Nuñez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .160
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 5 12
Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .333
Belt 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .253
Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Pederson dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .257
1-Dubón pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .267
Estrada 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .252
Crawford ss 4 2 1 3 0 0 .223
González lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .309
Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Bart c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Colorado 000 001 000_1 4 2
San Francisco 000 320 02x_7 10 0

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E_Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR_Crawford (3), off Kuhl. RBIs_Blackmon (13), Crawford 3 (13), Bart (6), Belt (11), Wade Jr. (5), Pederson (12). SB_Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). CS_Hampson (1). SF_Belt.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Pederson 2, Longoria, Crawford). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Francisco 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Yastrzemski. LIDP_Blackmon.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 3-1 4 2-3 7 5 5 3 8 101 2.88
Estévez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.50
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.59
Bard 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 31 3.18
Stephenson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.43
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 2-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 85 3.98
Álvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.12
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.29
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.98
García 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 3-0, Álvarez 2-1. HBP_Bard (Bart).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:14. A_23,341 (41,915).

Top Stories