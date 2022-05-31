San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 7 12 6 5 11 Estrada 2b-lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Flores 1b 6 1 1 0 0 3 .255 Casali dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266 d-Pederson ph-dh 3 1 2 2 0 0 .277 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .236 a-La Stella ph-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238 González lf-rf 5 0 4 2 0 1 .347 Fairchild cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Yastrzemski ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .302 Ramos rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 f-Crawford ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Bart c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .153 Walton ss-2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .227

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 4 9 3 8 10 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 3 1 .185 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .275 e-Stott ph-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .123 Harper dh 4 0 1 0 2 0 .303 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .262 1-Quinn pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .162 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .222 Realmuto c 4 0 1 2 1 1 .247 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .269 Moniak cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Herrera ph-cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Camargo ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248

San Francisco 000 030 000 13_7 12 0 Philadelphia 000 102 000 10_4 9 2

a-walked for Longoria in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Fairchild in the 5th. c-grounded out for Moniak in the 6th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. e-doubled for Segura in the 7th. f-popped out for Ramos in the 8th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.

E_Bohm (7), Familia (2). LOB_San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR_Pederson (12), off Bellatti. RBIs_González 2 (19), Yastrzemski (16), Walton (1), Pederson 2 (29), Realmuto 2 (16), Bohm (19). SB_Realmuto (4). SF_Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Ramos, Bart 2, Fairchild 2, Walton); Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos 2, Quinn 2, Bohm 2, Camargo, Harper). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 18; Philadelphia 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Ramos, Herrera, Harper. GIDP_Estrada, Herrera.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Walton, Flores); Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 4 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 64 2.68 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Brebbia 0 3 2 2 1 0 13 3.32 McGee, BS, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 8.74 Rogers 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 6.00 Leone 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.00 Doval, BS, 8-10 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 11 3.15 Álvarez, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 25 4.61

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 100 4.69 Nelson 2 1 1 1 1 2 32 4.26 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.89 Domínguez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 1.83 Familia 1 3 1 0 1 1 26 3.79 Bellatti, L, 1-2 1 2 3 2 0 0 12 3.86

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, McGee 3-1, Álvarez 1-0, Nelson 2-2, Domínguez 1-0. IBB_off Leone (Harper), off Familia (Crawford), off Álvarez (Harper). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_4:52. A_20,927 (42,792).

