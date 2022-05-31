San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
43
7
12
6
5
11
Estrada 2b-lf
6
1
2
0
0
1
.280
Flores 1b
6
1
1
0
0
3
.255
Casali dh
3
1
1
...
|San Francisco
|000
|030
|000
|13_7
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|000
|10_4
|9
|2
a-walked for Longoria in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Fairchild in the 5th. c-grounded out for Moniak in the 6th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. e-doubled for Segura in the 7th. f-popped out for Ramos in the 8th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 10th.
E_Bohm (7), Familia (2). LOB_San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR_Pederson (12), off Bellatti. RBIs_González 2 (19), Yastrzemski (16), Walton (1), Pederson 2 (29), Realmuto 2 (16), Bohm (19). SB_Realmuto (4). SF_Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Ramos, Bart 2, Fairchild 2, Walton); Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos 2, Quinn 2, Bohm 2, Camargo, Harper). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 18; Philadelphia 3 for 17.
Runners moved up_Ramos, Herrera, Harper. GIDP_Estrada, Herrera.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Walton, Flores); Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|64
|2.68
|García
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Brebbia
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.32
|McGee, BS, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|8.74
|Rogers
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|6.00
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Doval, BS, 8-10
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.15
|Álvarez, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|4.61
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|100
|4.69
|Nelson
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|4.26
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.89
|Domínguez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.83
|Familia
|1
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.79
|Bellatti, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, McGee 3-1, Álvarez 1-0, Nelson 2-2, Domínguez 1-0. IBB_off Leone (Harper), off Familia (Crawford), off Álvarez (Harper). WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_4:52. A_20,927 (42,792).
