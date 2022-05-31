San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco Philadelphia ab

San Francisco Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 7 12 6 Totals 41 4 9 3 Estrada 2b-lf 6 1 2 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Flores 1b 6 1 1 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Casali dh 3 1 1 0 Stott ph-ss 3 0 1 0 Pederson ph-dh 3 1 2 2 Harper dh 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 La Stella ph-3b 3 1 0 0 Quinn pr-cf 1 1 0 0 González lf-rf 5 0 4 2 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0 Fairchild cf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 2 Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1 Ramos rf 3 0 0 0 Moniak cf 2 0 0 0 Crawford ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Herrera ph-cf 3 0 0 0 Bart c 4 1 0 0 Camargo ss-2b 5 0 1 0 Walton ss-2b 4 1 1 1

San Francisco 000 030 000 13 — 7 Philadelphia 000 102 000 10 — 4

E_Bohm (7), Familia (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR_Pederson (12). SB_Realmuto (4). SF_Yastrzemski (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Junis 4 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Brebbia 0 3 2 2 1 0 McGee BS,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 2 1 0 0 1 1 Leone 1 1 0 0 1 1 Doval BS,8-10 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 Álvarez W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2

Philadelphia Suárez 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 Nelson 2 1 1 1 1 2 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Domínguez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 3 1 0 1 1 Bellatti L,1-2 1 2 3 2 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Brogdon pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_4:52. A_20,927 (42,792).

