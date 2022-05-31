San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
43
7
12
6
Totals
41
4
9
3
Estrada 2b-lf
6
1
2
0
Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
Flores 1b
6
1
1
0
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|030
|000
|13
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|000
|10
|—
|4
E_Bohm (7), Familia (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Flores (11), González 2 (8), Walton (4), Harper (18), Castellanos (13), Stott (2). HR_Pederson (12). SB_Realmuto (4). SF_Yastrzemski (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|García
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brebbia
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|McGee BS,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doval BS,8-10
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Nelson
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bellatti L,1-2
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Brogdon pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_4:52. A_20,927 (42,792).
