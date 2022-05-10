San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|11
|7
|
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Slater lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Daza lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dubón cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pederson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Colorado
|000
|020
|003
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|102
|003
|02x
|—
|8
E_Díaz (3), Cron (1), Flores (4). DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Iglesias 2 (8), Díaz (6), Hampson (1). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Dubón (2). SB_Estrada (4), González (2). SF_Dubón (2), Pederson (2), Estrada (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Goudeau
|2
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,4-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
WP_Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:15. A_20,039 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.