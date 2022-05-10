San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 4 2 16 Joe dh 4 0 3 0 1 0 .284 Daza lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .333 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300 Díaz c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .169 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Iglesias ss 4 2 3 1 0 1 .329 Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .176

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 11 7 5 3 Slater lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Dubón cf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .244 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Ruf 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .217 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .221 Estrada 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .158 a-Pederson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .261 Casali c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .189 González dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .300

Colorado 000 020 003_5 11 2 San Francisco 102 003 02x_8 11 1

a-sacrificed for Bart in the 6th.

E_Díaz (3), Cron (1), Flores (4). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Iglesias 2 (8), Díaz (6), Hampson (1). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Dubón (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Daza 2 (4), Iglesias (9), Hampson (4), Dubón 3 (8), Ruf (9), Pederson (11), Estrada (17), González (10). SB_Estrada (4), González (2). SF_Dubón, Pederson, Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Joe, Grichuk, Daza); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, González 2). RISP_Colorado 4 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7.

GIDP_Rodgers, Daza, Flores, Crawford.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Cron); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, Ruf; Crawford, Estrada, Ruf).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 2-3 5 1-3 5 5 5 2 3 86 4.36 Stephenson 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 7.11 Goudeau 2 4 2 1 2 0 53 6.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 4-1 6 6 2 2 2 12 110 1.80 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.38 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.13 McGee 1 4 3 2 0 2 26 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-2. WP_Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:15. A_20,039 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.