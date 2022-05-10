San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|2
|16
|
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Daza lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.176
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|11
|7
|5
|3
|
|Slater lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Dubón cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Ruf 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|a-Pederson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|González dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Colorado
|000
|020
|003_5
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|102
|003
|02x_8
|11
|1
a-sacrificed for Bart in the 6th.
E_Díaz (3), Cron (1), Flores (4). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Iglesias 2 (8), Díaz (6), Hampson (1). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Dubón (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Daza 2 (4), Iglesias (9), Hampson (4), Dubón 3 (8), Ruf (9), Pederson (11), Estrada (17), González (10). SB_Estrada (4), González (2). SF_Dubón, Pederson, Estrada.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Joe, Grichuk, Daza); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, González 2). RISP_Colorado 4 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7.
GIDP_Rodgers, Daza, Flores, Crawford.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Cron); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Estrada, Ruf; Crawford, Estrada, Ruf).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|86
|4.36
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|7.11
|Goudeau
|2
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|53
|6.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 4-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|110
|1.80
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.13
|McGee
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|26
|9.64
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-2. WP_Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:15. A_20,039 (41,915).
