San Jose Earthquakes look to end road losing streak against the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

San Jose Earthquakes (2-5-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-1, 13th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +119, San Jose +226, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes travel to the Vancouver Whitecaps looking to break a four-game road skid.

The Whitecaps are 1-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

The Earthquakes are 2-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are third in the Western Conference with 16 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with five.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Dajome has scored one goal with one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Raposo has one goal.

Ebobisse has five goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has four goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 0.8 goals, 2.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Leonard Owusu (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories