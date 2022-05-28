Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Cincinnati Reds OF Tommy Pham three-games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate conduct before a game on May 27 against San Francisco. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Cody Sedlock from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk and assigned him the 27th man for a doubleheader. Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk. Designated INF Jahmai Jones for assignment. BOSTON RED... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Cincinnati Reds OF Tommy Pham three-games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate conduct before a game on May 27 against San Francisco.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Cody Sedlock from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk and assigned him the 27th man for a doubleheader. Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk. Designated INF Jahmai Jones for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Worcester (IL) and assigned him to the 27th man for a doubleheader. Placed RHP Hansel Robles on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Recalled RHPs Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez from Worcester. Optioned RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Sebastian Rivero to NW Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Danny Coulombe on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to St. Paul (IL). Recalled LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Austin Pruitt from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Justin Grimm for assignment. Assigned C Stephen Vogt to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Kyle Nelson from the IL. Transferred RHP Luke Weaver from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 2B Travis Demeritte to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of OF Michael Harris II from Mississippi (SL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Clint Frazier from the 10-day IL. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo back to the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brandon Hughes to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned 2B Max Schrock to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Helcris Olivarez from Albuquerque (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque then assigned him as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Selected the contract of RHP Chad Smith from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove. Selected the contract of OF Kevin Pillar from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma. Placed INF Max Muncy on the IL. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Yoan Lopez from suspension. Recalled OF Nick Plummer from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated C Curt Casali from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Michael Papierski to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Kai-Wei Lin. Placed RHP Scott Harkin on the disabled list, retroactive to May 27.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHP Zach Goree and INF Zach West. Released INF Robbie Carling, RHP Norman Coleman-Goodwin, and LHP Doug Olcese.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Drew Clavenna.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Francis Desilets.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Kenny Ogg to the Arizona (MLB).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Activated OF Alonzo Jones.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Nick Marcon. Released LHP Zach Goree.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sold the contract of LHP Danny Wirchansky to the Arizona (MLB).

OTTAWA TITANS — Released RHP Tanner Cable.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Erik Martinez.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Joe Impeduglia and OF Martin Pauwels.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OF Andy Sugilio.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Eric Hegaroren.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami Heat $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum in a game on May 27 against Boston<.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to Springfield (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) on loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released C Tommy Apap, G Yaroslave Askarov and D Adam Wilsby from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Released LW Navrin Mutter, D Spencer Stastney and C Jachym Kondelik from their amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Xavier Bouchard from reserve. Placed D Chris McKay on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated Ds Garrett Johnston and Evan Neugold and F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed Fs Isaac Johnson and Zach O’Brien and D Ben Finkelstein on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed G Thomas Siqouin on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Jacen Russell-Rowe from Coulumbus Crew II on a short-term loan agreement.

