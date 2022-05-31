Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 13 10 3 4 Winker dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .213 France 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .347 a-Ford ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192 Rodríguez cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Torrens 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 b-Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .220 Frazier 2b-rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .259 Moore lf-ss 3 3 1 0 0 0 .160 Trammell rf-cf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .353 Raleigh c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .136

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 1 12 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Santander rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226 Hays lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .297 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225

Seattle 134 000 101_10 13 0 Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-singled for France in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Crawford in the 8th.

E_Urías (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). RBIs_Rodríguez (23), Trammell 4 (5), Raleigh 3 (9), Winker (18), France (36). SF_Raleigh, Trammell.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 2 (Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Seattle 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kirby, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 1 8 94 3.46 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.94 Elías 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Baker, L, 1-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 29 5.66 Lowther 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 1 100 8.44 Diplán 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.59 Owings 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lowther 2-2, Diplán 1-0. HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).

