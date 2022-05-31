Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
10
13
10
3
4

Winker dh
4
0
1
1
1
1
.213

France 1b
3
1
2
1
1
0
.347

a-Ford ph-1b
1
0
1
0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 13 10 3 4
Winker dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .213
France 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .347
a-Ford ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Rodríguez cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Torrens 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
b-Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .220
Frazier 2b-rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .259
Moore lf-ss 3 3 1 0 0 0 .160
Trammell rf-cf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .353
Raleigh c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .136
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 12
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Santander rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226
Hays lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .297
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Seattle 134 000 101_10 13 0
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-singled for France in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Crawford in the 8th.

E_Urías (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). RBIs_Rodríguez (23), Trammell 4 (5), Raleigh 3 (9), Winker (18), France (36). SF_Raleigh, Trammell.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 2 (Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Seattle 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kirby, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 1 8 94 3.46
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.94
Elías 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Baker, L, 1-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 29 5.66
Lowther 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 1 100 8.44
Diplán 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.59
Owings 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lowther 2-2, Diplán 1-0. HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).

Top Stories