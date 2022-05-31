Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
10
13
10
3
4
Winker dh
4
0
1
1
1
1
.213
France 1b
3
1
2
1
1
0
.347
a-Ford ph-1b
1
0
1
0
|Seattle
|134
|000
|101_10
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-singled for France in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Crawford in the 8th.
E_Urías (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). RBIs_Rodríguez (23), Trammell 4 (5), Raleigh 3 (9), Winker (18), France (36). SF_Raleigh, Trammell.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 2 (Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Seattle 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 1-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|94
|3.46
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.94
|Elías
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baker, L, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|5.66
|Lowther
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|1
|100
|8.44
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.59
|Owings
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lowther 2-2, Diplán 1-0. HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).
