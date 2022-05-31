Trending:
Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:15 pm
Seattle

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
10
13
10

Totals
31
0
5
0

Winker dh
4
0
1
1

Mullins cf
4
0
0
0

France 1b
3
1
2
1

Mancini...

Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 31 0 5 0
Winker dh 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 3 1 2 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
Ford ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 2 0
Rodríguez cf 5 0 1 1 Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Torrens 2b 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 2 1 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0
Frazier 2b-rf 5 2 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Moore lf-ss 3 3 1 0
Trammell rf-cf 4 1 3 4
Raleigh c 4 1 1 3
Seattle 134 000 101 10
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_Urías (5). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). SF_Raleigh (1), Trammell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby W,1-1 6 4 0 0 1 8
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elías 2 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Baker L,1-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Lowther 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 1
Diplán 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Owings 1 2 1 1 0 0

Festa pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).

