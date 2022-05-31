Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

Seattle
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haggerty ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b-rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moore lf-ss
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trammell rf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|134
|000
|101
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Urías (5). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). SF_Raleigh (1), Trammell (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirby W,1-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Elías
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baker L,1-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lowther
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Owings
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Festa pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).
