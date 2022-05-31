Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

Seattle Baltimore ab

Seattle Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 31 0 5 0 Winker dh 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 2 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Ford ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 2 0 Rodríguez cf 5 0 1 1 Hays lf 3 0 1 0 Torrens 2b 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Frazier 2b-rf 5 2 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Moore lf-ss 3 3 1 0 Trammell rf-cf 4 1 3 4 Raleigh c 4 1 1 3

Seattle 134 000 101 — 10 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_Urías (5). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rodríguez (8), Frazier (11), Trammell 2 (3), Suárez (10), Urías (9). 3B_Moore (2). SF_Raleigh (1), Trammell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Kirby W,1-1 6 4 0 0 1 8 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2 Elías 2 1 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Baker L,1-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Lowther 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 1 Diplán 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Owings 1 2 1 1 0 0

Festa pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kirby (Mancini), Baker (Moore), Lowther (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:51. A_8,074 (45,971).

