Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|3
|3
|13
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Segura 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|3
|10
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.320
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.327
|E.Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Toro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Kelenic rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.141
|Torrens c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Raleigh c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|101_4
|5
|4
|Seattle
|210
|002
|00x_5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Vierling in the 7th.
E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10), France (4). HR_Castellanos (5), off Ray; Hoskins (4), off Swanson; Segura (5), off Sewald. RBIs_Castellanos (18), Hoskins (12), Segura (11), E.Suárez (18), Rodríguez (10), France (23), Crawford (11). SB_Harper (5). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Realmuto); Seattle 6 (E.Suárez 2, Toro, Crawford, Winker 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Seattle 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Hoskins.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 1-4
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|4
|1
|6
|99
|3.82
|Hand
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.25
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.79
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.25
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|104
|4.22
|Muñoz, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.72
|Swanson, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|1.29
|Misiewicz, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.35
|Sewald, S, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Muñoz 1-0, Sewald 1-0. HBP_Hand (France). WP_Ray(2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:36. A_16,422 (47,929).
