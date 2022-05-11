Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 3 3 13 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Harper dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .311 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Segura 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .295 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .212 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .235 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .170 a-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 4 3 10 Frazier 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .263 France 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .320 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .327 E.Suárez 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .209 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Rodríguez cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .255 Toro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153 Kelenic rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .141 Torrens c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .191 Raleigh c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069

Philadelphia 000 020 101_4 5 4 Seattle 210 002 00x_5 11 0

a-struck out for Vierling in the 7th.

E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10), France (4). HR_Castellanos (5), off Ray; Hoskins (4), off Swanson; Segura (5), off Sewald. RBIs_Castellanos (18), Hoskins (12), Segura (11), E.Suárez (18), Rodríguez (10), France (23), Crawford (11). SB_Harper (5). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Realmuto); Seattle 6 (E.Suárez 2, Toro, Crawford, Winker 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Seattle 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Hoskins.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 1-4 5 1-3 9 5 4 1 6 99 3.82 Hand 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.25 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.79 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.25

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 3-3 5 2-3 2 2 2 2 10 104 4.22 Muñoz, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.72 Swanson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 27 1.29 Misiewicz, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.35 Sewald, S, 1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Muñoz 1-0, Sewald 1-0. HBP_Hand (France). WP_Ray(2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:36. A_16,422 (47,929).

