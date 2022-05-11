Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Toro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|101
|—
|4
|Seattle
|210
|002
|00x
|—
|5
E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10), France (4). HR_Castellanos (5), Hoskins (4), Segura (5). SB_Harper (5). SF_Crawford (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,1-4
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Hand
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,3-3
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Muñoz H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson H,3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Misiewicz H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Hand (France). WP_Ray(2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:36. A_16,422 (47,929).
