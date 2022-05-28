Seattle 6, Houston 1

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 9 1 2 8 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Peña ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299 Siri cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .230 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .117 a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .122

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 2 6 Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .254 France 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .341 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266 Crawford ss 2 1 2 0 2 0 .305 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Lewis dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Trammell rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .121 Haggerty 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Houston 010 000 000_1 9 1 Seattle 401 001 00x_6 10 0

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (2). LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR_Rodríguez (6), off Verlander; Lewis (1), off Verlander; France (7), off Verlander; Trammell (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Siri (7), Rodríguez 2 (22), Lewis 2 (2), France (32), Trammell (1). SB_Siri (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez); Seattle 5 (France, Trammell, Lewis 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lewis. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Haggerty, Crawford, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 6-2 6 10 6 6 1 6 99 2.03 Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W, 2-6 7 7 1 1 2 6 99 4.47 Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.28 Festa 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.20

HBP_Verlander (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45. A_26,017 (47,929).

