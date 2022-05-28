Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 6, Houston 1

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 12:39 am
< a min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
1
9
1
2
8

Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.285

Brantley lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.280

Bregman 3b
4
0
1
0

READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 2 8
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Alvarez dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Peña ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299
Siri cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .230
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .117
a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .122
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 2 6
Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .254
France 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .341
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266
Crawford ss 2 1 2 0 2 0 .305
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Lewis dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Trammell rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .121
Haggerty 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Houston 010 000 000_1 9 1
Seattle 401 001 00x_6 10 0

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (2). LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR_Rodríguez (6), off Verlander; Lewis (1), off Verlander; France (7), off Verlander; Trammell (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Siri (7), Rodríguez 2 (22), Lewis 2 (2), France (32), Trammell (1). SB_Siri (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez); Seattle 5 (France, Trammell, Lewis 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lewis. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Haggerty, Crawford, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 6-2 6 10 6 6 1 6 99 2.03
Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, W, 2-6 7 7 1 1 2 6 99 4.47
Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.28
Festa 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.20

HBP_Verlander (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45. A_26,017 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories