Seattle 6, Houston 1

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
1
9
1
2
8
Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.285
Brantley lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.280
Bregman 3b
4
0
1
0
|Houston
|010
|000
|000_1
|9
|1
|Seattle
|401
|001
|00x_6
|10
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (2). LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR_Rodríguez (6), off Verlander; Lewis (1), off Verlander; France (7), off Verlander; Trammell (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Siri (7), Rodríguez 2 (22), Lewis 2 (2), France (32), Trammell (1). SB_Siri (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez); Seattle 5 (France, Trammell, Lewis 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lewis. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Seattle 1 (Haggerty, Crawford, France).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 6-2
|6
|
|10
|6
|6
|1
|6
|99
|2.03
|Martinez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 2-6
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|4.47
|Muñoz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.28
|Festa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.20
HBP_Verlander (Haggerty).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:45. A_26,017 (47,929).
