Seattle 6, Houston 1

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 34 6 10 6 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 France 1b 4 2 3 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 0 Crawford ss 2 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Lewis dh 4 1 1 2 Peña ss 4 0 2 0 Trammell rf 4 1 2 1 Siri cf 4 0 0 1 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Haggerty 2b 3 0 0 0 Castro ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 010 000 000 — 1 Seattle 401 001 00x — 6

E_Gurriel (2). DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR_Rodríguez (6), Lewis (1), France (7), Trammell (1). SB_Siri (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander L,6-2 6 10 6 6 1 6 Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 0

Seattle Flexen W,2-6 7 7 1 1 2 6 Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Festa 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Verlander (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45. A_26,017 (47,929).

