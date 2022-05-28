Seattle 6, Houston 1

Houston
Seattle
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
1
9
1
Totals
34
6
10
6
Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
Frazier lf
5
0
1
0
Brantley lf
3
0
1
0
France...
|Houston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Seattle
|401
|001
|00x
|—
|6
E_Gurriel (2). DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR_Rodríguez (6), Lewis (1), France (7), Trammell (1). SB_Siri (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander L,6-2
|6
|
|10
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Martinez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen W,2-6
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Muñoz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Festa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Verlander (Haggerty).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:45. A_26,017 (47,929).
