Seattle 7, Miami 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 12 7 5 9 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .250 France 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Winker lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .197 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Crawford ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .372 Toro dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .164 Rodríguez cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .234 Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .141 a-Moore ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .357

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 10 3 4 8 Berti 2b-3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .360 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .274 Soler lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .185 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 García dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .194 Anderson rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .269 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Henry c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179 b-Chisholm Jr. ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310

Seattle 010 103 002_7 12 2 Miami 000 001 101_3 10 0

a-flied out for Kelenic in the 8th. b-singled for Stallings in the 8th.

E_France (1), Crawford (5). LOB_Seattle 6, Miami 12. 2B_Winker (3), Crawford (6), Wendle (6). HR_Crawford (4), off Alcantara; Rodríguez (1), off Alcantara; Anderson (1), off Gilbert; Soler (3), off Festa. RBIs_Crawford (10), Toro (6), Rodríguez 3 (9), Winker 2 (8), Anderson (2), Soler 2 (8). CS_Frazier (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Miami 6 (Cooper, Soler, Anderson 2, Rojas, García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 8; Miami 2 for 9.

LIDP_Winker. GIDP_Suárez.

DP_Miami 2 (Berti, Cooper, Berti; Wendle, Berti, Cooper).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, W, 4-0 5 2-3 3 1 1 4 5 102 0.64 Swanson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Muñoz 1 4 1 1 0 1 24 3.38 Steckenrider, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.12 Festa 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 4.91

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 2-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 4 6 103 2.90 Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.50 Head 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.06 Pop 1 3 2 2 0 1 13 18.00

IBB_off Alcantara (Toro). HBP_Alcantara (France). WP_Pop.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_16,741 (36,742).

