Seattle 7, Miami 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|5
|9
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.197
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.372
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.164
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|a-Moore ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.357
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|4
|8
|
|Berti 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.360
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Soler lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.185
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|García dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Henry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Chisholm Jr. ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Seattle
|010
|103
|002_7
|12
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|101_3
|10
|0
a-flied out for Kelenic in the 8th. b-singled for Stallings in the 8th.
E_France (1), Crawford (5). LOB_Seattle 6, Miami 12. 2B_Winker (3), Crawford (6), Wendle (6). HR_Crawford (4), off Alcantara; Rodríguez (1), off Alcantara; Anderson (1), off Gilbert; Soler (3), off Festa. RBIs_Crawford (10), Toro (6), Rodríguez 3 (9), Winker 2 (8), Anderson (2), Soler 2 (8). CS_Frazier (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Miami 6 (Cooper, Soler, Anderson 2, Rojas, García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 8; Miami 2 for 9.
LIDP_Winker. GIDP_Suárez.
DP_Miami 2 (Berti, Cooper, Berti; Wendle, Berti, Cooper).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 4-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|102
|0.64
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Muñoz
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.38
|Steckenrider, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.12
|Festa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.91
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|103
|2.90
|Okert
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.50
|Head
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.06
|Pop
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|18.00
IBB_off Alcantara (Toro). HBP_Alcantara (France). WP_Pop.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_16,741 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.