Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sky hold Liberty to 17 first-half points in 83-50 win

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 15 points, Rebekah Gardner added 14 and the Chicago Sky cruised past the New York Liberty 83-50 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led 36-17 at halftime after holding New York to 20% shooting, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. It was the lowest point total in a half since Connecticut had 15 on Sept. 1, 2015.

The Sky opened the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 28-point lead at 49-21, and New York reached 50 points on Jocelyn Willoughby’s layup with 20.2 seconds left in the fourth.

Candace Parker added 11 points and Emma Meesseman scored 10 for Chicago (1-1). Parker and Meesseman each had six rebounds and four assists.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Chicago was 10 of 22 from 3-point range, with three apiece from Evans and Parker, while New York was just 20 of 60 from the field.

Han Xu, the tallest player in the WNBA at 6-foot-10, scored 10 points for New York (1-1). Natasha Howard and Betnijah Laney each scored eight points, and Stefanie Dolson scored six against her former team. Sabrina Ionescu was held to two points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories