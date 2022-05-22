Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1

Sporting Kansas City
1
0
—
1
San Jose
0
1
—
1
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 4 (Duke), 45th minute.
Second Half_2, San Jose, Yueill, 3 (Monteiro), 46th.
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|San Jose
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 4 (Duke), 45th minute.
Second Half_2, San Jose, Yueill, 3 (Monteiro), 46th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Kendall McIntosh; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 58th; Rosell, Sporting Kansas City, 74th; Marie, San Jose, 88th.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Chris Wattam, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_John Griggs.
___
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Logan Ndenbe, Benjamin Sweat, Kortne Thompson-Ford, Robert Voloder; Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza (Marinos Tzionis, 64th), Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oskar Agren, Tanner Beason, Francisco Calvo, Paul Marie; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro (Eduardo Lopez, 68th), Eric Remedi (Judson, 80th), Jackson Yueill (Jan Gregus, 68th); Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.