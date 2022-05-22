Trending:
Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 9:45 pm
Sporting Kansas City
1
0

1

San Jose
0
1

1

First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 4 (Duke), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, San Jose, Yueill, 3 (Monteiro), 46th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Kendall McIntosh; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 58th; Rosell, Sporting Kansas City, 74th; Marie, San Jose, 88th.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Chris Wattam, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_John Griggs.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Logan Ndenbe, Benjamin Sweat, Kortne Thompson-Ford, Robert Voloder; Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza (Marinos Tzionis, 64th), Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell.

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oskar Agren, Tanner Beason, Francisco Calvo, Paul Marie; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro (Eduardo Lopez, 68th), Eric Remedi (Judson, 80th), Jackson Yueill (Jan Gregus, 68th); Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse.

