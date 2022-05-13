Trending:
Sporting Kansas City takes draw streak into matchup against the Portland Timbers

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 2:04 am
1 min read
      

Sporting Kansas City (2-6-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (2-3-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +102, Sporting Kansas City +263, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces the Portland Timbers after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

The Timbers are 2-3-3 against conference opponents. The Timbers rank sixth in the Western Conference with 11 goals led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with three.

Sporting KC is 2-4-1 in conference play. Sporting KC is 2-4-0 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niezgoda has three goals for the Timbers. Bill Tuiloma has two goals over the last 10 games.

Remi Walter has scored two goals for Sporting KC. Ben Sweat has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-3-5, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 2-5-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

