MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -143 Arizona +123 at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF American League at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 LA Angels +104 Minnesota -153 at BALTIMORE +132 N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +100 at HOUSTON -124 Seattle +104 Tampa Bay -154 at OAKLAND +133 Interleague at ST. LOUIS -160 Kansas City +139 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7½ (208½) Philadelphia at PHOENIX 5½ (215) Dallas NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -120 Boston +100 at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +105 at MINNESOTA -146 St. Louis +122 at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.