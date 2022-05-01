On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 5:45 pm
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -143 Arizona +123
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 LA Angels +104
Minnesota -153 at BALTIMORE +132
N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +100
at HOUSTON -124 Seattle +104
Tampa Bay -154 at OAKLAND +133
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS -160 Kansas City +139
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (208½) Philadelphia
at PHOENIX (215) Dallas
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -120 Boston +100
at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +105
at MINNESOTA -146 St. Louis +122
at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +164

