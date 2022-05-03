|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-137
|Arizona
|+117
|at N.Y METS
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-231
|Cincinnati
|+190
|at COLORADO
|-139
|Washington
|+118
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|Seattle
|+140
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at
|OAKLAND
|+110
|Minnesota
|-133
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+113
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at
|TORONTO
|-105
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at DETROIT
|-155
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|San Diego
|-128
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|St. Louis
|-116
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-102
|San Diego
|-128
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at DETROIT
|-155
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-181
|Texas
|+157
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|8½
|(207½)
|Philadelphia
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(216½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-115
|Boston
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at EDMONTON
|-200
|Los
|Angeles
|+164
