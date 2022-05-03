Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -137 Arizona +117
at N.Y METS -125 Atlanta +105
at MILWAUKEE -231 Cincinnati +190
at COLORADO -139 Washington +118
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
at HOUSTON -166 Seattle +140
Tampa Bay -130 at OAKLAND +110
Minnesota -133 at BALTIMORE +113
N.Y Yankees -115 at TORONTO -105
at BOSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at DETROIT -155 Pittsburgh +135
San Diego -128 at CLEVELAND +108
St. Louis -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
San Diego -128 at CLEVELAND +108
at DETROIT -155 Pittsburgh +135
at PHILADELPHIA -181 Texas +157
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (207½) Philadelphia
at PHOENIX 6 (216½) Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -115 Boston -104
at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +105
at MINNESOTA -126 St. Louis +105
at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Proactive Responses to the...
5|10 App Modernization Deep Dive with VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories