|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MILWAUKEE
|-197
|Cincinnati
|+167
|at COLORADO
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-140
|N.Y
|Mets
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-140
|Miami
|+120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|American League
|LA Angels
|-142
|at
|BOSTON
|+122
|Toronto
|-150
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+129
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-169
|Detroit
|+146
|Tampa Bay
|-114
|at
|SEATTLE
|-106
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|at FLORIDA
|-240
|Washington
|+195
|at COLORADO
|-410
|Nashville
|+315
|at CALGARY
|-240
|Dallas
|+195
