MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102 N.Y Mets -132 at PHILADELPHIA +112 at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF at ARIZONA -144 Colorado +122 at SAN DIEGO -120 Miami +102 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES -235 Texas +194 Kansas City -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at BOSTON -180 Chicago White Sox +152 Toronto -126 at CLEVELAND +108 at HOUSTON -170 Detroit +150 at MINNESOTA -168 Oakland +142 at SEATTLE -125 Tampa Bay +105 Interleague at LA ANGELS OFF Washington OFF NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 4 (209½) at PHILADELPHIA at DALLAS 1 (219½) Phoenix NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -126 Carolina +104 at TAMPA BAY -115 Toronto -104 at ST. LOUIS -118 Minnesota -102 Edmonton -150 at LOS ANGELES +125

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.