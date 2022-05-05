|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+102
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+112
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|Colorado
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-120
|Miami
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-235
|Texas
|+194
|Kansas City
|-116
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+152
|Toronto
|-126
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Detroit
|+150
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Oakland
|+142
|at SEATTLE
|-125
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|4
|(209½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at DALLAS
|1
|(219½)
|Phoenix
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Carolina
|+104
|at TAMPA BAY
|-115
|Toronto
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-118
|Minnesota
|-102
|Edmonton
|-150
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+125
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.