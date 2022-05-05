On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102
N.Y Mets -132 at PHILADELPHIA +112
at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ARIZONA -144 Colorado +122
at SAN DIEGO -120 Miami +102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -235 Texas +194
Kansas City -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at BOSTON -180 Chicago White Sox +152
Toronto -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at HOUSTON -170 Detroit +150
at MINNESOTA -168 Oakland +142
at SEATTLE -125 Tampa Bay +105
Interleague
at LA ANGELS OFF Washington OFF
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 4 (209½) at PHILADELPHIA
at DALLAS 1 (219½) Phoenix
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -126 Carolina +104
at TAMPA BAY -115 Toronto -104
at ST. LOUIS -118 Minnesota -102
Edmonton -150 at LOS ANGELES +125

