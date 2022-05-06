|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-152
|St.
|Louis
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|-205
|Detroit
|+172
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|2
|(213)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7
|(226½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Florida
|-200
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+164
|Colorado
|-240
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+195
|New York
|-118
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|Calgary
|-170
|at
|DALLAS
|+138
