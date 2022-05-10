Trending:
The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 5:39 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -187 at CINCINNATI +160
at PITTSBURGH OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Miami -134 at ARIZONA +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168
at SAN DIEGO -164 Chicago Cubs +138
N.Y Mets -168 at WASHINGTON +142
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Toronto +112
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -186 Cleveland +156
Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at DETROIT -114 Oakland -106
Houston -122 at MINNESOTA +102
at TEXAS OFF Kansas City OFF
Interleague
Philadelphia -126 at SEATTLE +108
at ATLANTA -132 Boston +112
at ST. LOUIS -221 Baltimore +183
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (214½) Milwaukee
Golden State (220½) at MEMPHIS
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -130 Pittsburgh +108
at FLORIDA -225 Washington +184
at CALGARY -225 Dallas +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

