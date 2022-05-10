MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -187 at CINCINNATI +160 at PITTSBURGH OFF LA Dodgers OFF Miami -134 at ARIZONA +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Colorado +168 at SAN DIEGO -164 Chicago Cubs +138 N.Y Mets -168 at WASHINGTON +142 American League at N.Y YANKEES -132 Toronto +112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -186 Cleveland +156 Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at DETROIT -114 Oakland -106 Houston -122 at MINNESOTA +102 at TEXAS OFF Kansas City OFF Interleague Philadelphia -126 at SEATTLE +108 at ATLANTA -132 Boston +112 at ST. LOUIS -221 Baltimore +183 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 5½ (214½) Milwaukee Golden State 2½ (220½) at MEMPHIS NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -130 Pittsburgh +108 at FLORIDA -225 Washington +184 at CALGARY -225 Dallas +184

