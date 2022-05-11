|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-168
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+142
|at PITTSBURGH
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-140
|Philadelphia
|+120
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Oakland
|+108
|Houston
|-128
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+108
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-148
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+126
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2½
|(207)
|Miami
|Phoenix
|2
|(211)
|at
|DALLAS
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Carolina
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Toronto
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-115
|Minnesota
|-105
|Edmonton
|-142
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+118
