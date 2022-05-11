On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 5:49 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -168 at WASHINGTON +142
at PITTSBURGH -142 Cincinnati +120
at LA DODGERS -140 Philadelphia +120
American League
at DETROIT -126 Oakland +108
Houston -128 at MINNESOTA +108
at TEXAS OFF Kansas City OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -148 N.Y Yankees +126
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS OFF Baltimore OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (207) Miami
Phoenix 2 (211) at DALLAS
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -130 Carolina +108
at TAMPA BAY -134 Toronto +112
at ST. LOUIS -115 Minnesota -105
Edmonton -142 at LOS ANGELES +118

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories