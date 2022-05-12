|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at
|MIAMI
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|San
|Diego
|+132
|San Francisco
|-126
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-120
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Philadelphia
|+190
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
|Toronto
|-126
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Cleveland
|+142
|LA Angels
|-148
|at
|OAKLAND
|+126
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-245
|Seattle
|+200
|at COLORADO
|-136
|Kansas
|City
|+116
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|1½
|(211)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|8½
|(217½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|New York
|-130
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+106
|Florida
|-184
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+152
|Calgary
|-170
|at
|DALLAS
|+140
