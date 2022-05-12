On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Milwaukee -136 at MIAMI +116
at ATLANTA -156 San Diego +132
San Francisco -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
at ARIZONA -120 Chicago Cubs +102
at LA DODGERS -230 Philadelphia +190
American League
at DETROIT -158 Baltimore +134
Toronto -126 at TAMPA BAY +108
at TEXAS -132 Boston +112
N.Y Yankees -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138
at MINNESOTA -168 Cleveland +142
LA Angels -148 at OAKLAND +126
Interleague
at WASHINGTON OFF Houston OFF
at N.Y METS -245 Seattle +200
at COLORADO -136 Kansas City +116
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (211) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE (217½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
New York -130 at PITTSBURGH +106
Florida -184 at WASHINGTON +152
Calgary -170 at DALLAS +140

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories