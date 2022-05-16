On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports Betting Line

May 16, 2022 5:39 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at LA DODGERS -240 Arizona +198
at N.Y METS -125 St. Louis +105
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
San Francisco -147 at COLORADO +128
at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF
American League
Chicago White Sox OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
at TAMPA BAY -235 Detroit +194
N.Y Yankees -202 at BALTIMORE +173
at TORONTO -140 Seattle +120
Houston -112 at BOSTON -107
LA Angels -130 at TEXAS +110
at OAKLAND OFF Minnesota OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -154 Cincinnati +130
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (204) Boston
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -156 Tampa Bay +130
at COLORADO -220 St. Louis +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

