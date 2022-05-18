MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -126 San Diego +108 at N.Y METS -164 St. Louis +138 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF American League N.Y Yankees -210 at BALTIMORE +176 Chicago White Sox -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 4 (207½) Boston NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -162 Tampa Bay +134 at COLORADO -225 St. Louis +184

