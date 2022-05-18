|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|San
|Diego
|+108
|at N.Y METS
|-164
|St.
|Louis
|+138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|American League
|N.Y Yankees
|-210
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+176
|Chicago White Sox
|-126
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|4
|(207½)
|Boston
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-162
|Tampa
|Bay
|+134
|at COLORADO
|-225
|St.
|Louis
|+184
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
