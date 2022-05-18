On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -126 San Diego +108
at N.Y METS -164 St. Louis +138
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
American League
N.Y Yankees -210 at BALTIMORE +176
Chicago White Sox -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 4 (207½) Boston
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -162 Tampa Bay +134
at COLORADO -225 St. Louis +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories