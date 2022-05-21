|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-140
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+120
|Atlanta
|-113
|at
|MIAMI
|-107
|at MILWAUKEE
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at
|COLORADO
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-143
|San
|Diego
|+123
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-133
|Seattle
|+113
|Tampa Bay
|-158
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+137
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-182
|Texas
|+160
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-190
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+160
|at LA ANGELS
|-144
|Oakland
|+122
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-236
|Cincinnati
|+193
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|2
|(218½)
|Golden
|State
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|-114
|Florida
|-105
|Carolina
|-120
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+100
|Calgary
|-115
|at
|EDMONTON
|-104
