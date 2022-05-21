On Air: This Just In
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 5:33 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
LA Dodgers -140 at PHILADELPHIA +120
Atlanta -113 at MIAMI -107
at MILWAUKEE -235 Washington +194
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
N.Y Mets -116 at COLORADO -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -143 San Diego +123
American League
at BOSTON -133 Seattle +113
Tampa Bay -158 at BALTIMORE +137
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON -182 Texas +160
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Chicago White Sox +160
at LA ANGELS -144 Oakland +122
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +155
Interleague
at TORONTO -236 Cincinnati +193
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 2 (218½) Golden State
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -114 Florida -105
Carolina -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100
Calgary -115 at EDMONTON -104

