|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+176
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|Philadelphia
|+138
|Milwaukee
|-134
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|N.Y
|Mets
|+112
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-270
|Baltimore
|+220
|at MINNESOTA
|-245
|Detroit
|+200
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-168
|Boston
|+142
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-178
|Texas
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Oakland
|+132
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-166
|Miami
|+140
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-190
|Kansas
|City
|+160
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|1
|(215½)
|Golden
|State
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-115
|Carolina
|-105
|at EDMONTON
|-115
|Calgary
|-104
