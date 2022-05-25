MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Colorado OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at ATLANTA -132 Philadelphia +112 at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +110 LA Dodgers -175 at ARIZONA +155 American League at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154 Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF at LA ANGELS -158 Toronto +134 at OAKLAND -132 Texas +112 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 7 (215½) Dallas NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -152 N.Y Rangers +126 at CALGARY -152 Edmonton +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.