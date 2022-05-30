|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+110
|at N.Y METS
|-165
|Washington
|+145
|at ST. LOUIS
|-123
|San
|Diego
|+103
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-167
|at
|ARIZONA
|+148
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|Minnesota
|-142
|at
|DETROIT
|+122
|at CLEVELAND
|-157
|Kansas
|City
|+138
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-135
|LA
|Angels
|+115
|at TORONTO
|-157
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+137
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Houston
|-143
|at
|OAKLAND
|+123
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLORADO
|-184
|Edmonton
|+152
