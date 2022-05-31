On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -230 Washington +190
San Diego -112 at ST. LOUIS -107
at COLORADO -126 Miami +108
Atlanta -164 at ARIZONA +138
at PHILADELPHIA -120 San Francisco +100
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
at LA DODGERS -240 Pittsburgh +198
American League
at CLEVELAND -137 Kansas City +118
Houston -136 at OAKLAND +116
Seattle -147 at BALTIMORE +128
at N.Y YANKEES -157 LA Angels +138
at TORONTO -137 Chicago White Sox +118
Minnesota -128 at DETROIT +108
Tampa Bay -122 at TEXAS +103
Interleague
at BOSTON -182 Cincinnati +160
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -128 at N.Y RANGERS +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

